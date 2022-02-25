 large image

Realme GT 2 Pro prices leak, and it could be the budget flagship champion

The prices for Realme’s flagship have been released, and it’s good news for anyone hoping to nab some top specifications for a bargain price.

We’re still waiting for the release of the Realme GT 2 series, which could take place at MWC 2022 in a few days’ time, but an insight into the prices of the upcoming devices has already been revealed thanks to a leak sourced by DealNTech.

According to this source, European prices for the range of handsets could start at just €589, rising to €789 for the Pro edition. Given what we already know about the specifications, that could be a great price for all that’s included.

Image Credit: DealNTech

First announced at CES 2022, the Realme GT 2 Pro offers a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. The camera system consists of two 50-megapixel sensors (one wide-angle, and the “world’s only” 150-degree ultrawide lens), along with a 3-megapixel microscope sensor that’s got 40x magnification and a 32-megapixel front-facing snapper. As for internals, the device runs on a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and the battery is a 5000mAh cell supported by 65W fast-charging.

These are genuine flagship specifications, the like of which you’ll see in the very best phones around, so such prices as revealed today would seem like a steal. We just hope that the device lives up to expectations when we put it through a full review.

Real Me GT 2 Pro

As much as the specs are important, there’s as much focus on the design. The rear panel is constructed from a “bio-based polymer design”, which has the texture of paper. Executed in conjunction with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa (that’s his signature next to the camera module shown above), this new look is said by Realme to bring “the perfect combination of functionality and sustainability, technology and aesthetics, modernness and tradition”.

