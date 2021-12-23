Realme GT 2 Pro shown off with paper design ahead of January 4 launch

Realme has offered a look at its forthcoming flagship phone, the Realme GT 2 Pro, ahead of launch.

We reported in November on Realme’s claim that the Realme GT 2 Pro would be its “first and most premium flagship phone”. This was followed by the news that the phone would run on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which would indeed make it something of a flagship.

Now, following the release of some iffy renders, Realme has shared some initial lifestyle images of its new phone.

As you can see, we don’t get a panoramic view of the device – there are no shots of the front of the phone. But what we do see is a fairly generic-looking Android phone with a particularly chic textured white finish.

Realme calls it a “bio-based polymer design”, which sounds like a term for fancy plastic. Apparently, this Paper Tech Master Design philosophy, which has been executed in conjunction with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa (that’s his signature by the camera), brings “the perfect combination of functionality and sustainability, technology and aesthetics, modernness and tradition”.

It certainly looks nothing like the classic Google Nexus 6P, as those earlier renders suggested. Rather, it looks quite a lot like the Realme GT Neo 2 that’s been doing the rounds in certain territories, but with a papery finish.

The only technical specification that Realme shares here is that the Realme GT 2 Pro will pack a 150-degree ultra-wide camera. We’ll know more when the phone is officially launched on January 4, 2022.