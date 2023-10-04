What is the Tensor G3? Google’s new chip explained

Google has announced a new Tensor G3 chip for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

This will be the third processor that Google has designed specifically for smartphones, but what specs does the new chip flaunt and how does it compare to previous iterations.

We’ve created this guide to explain everything you need to know about the Google Tensor G3 chip, so keep reading on for the breakdown.

What is the Tensor G3?

The Tensor G3 is a new processor designed by Google that’s currently exclusive to the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Google claims the Tensor G3 has the biggest machine learning model yet, and is 10x more complex than that of the Tensor G2 found on the Pixel 7 series.

This should unlock more AI-powered capabilities, with Google suggesting the Pixel 8 will be more accomplished at detecting and filtering spam calls, offer improved audio quality of phone calls and be capable of editing out distracting sound for videos using Audio Magic Eraser.

Google hasn’t spoken too much about the raw performance improvements, other than saying that the Tensor G3 is Pixel’s most powerful chip yet. With Google rarely prioritising CPU and GPU speeds, we expect the Tensor G3 to lag considerably behind the Apple A17 Pro chip, which was recently announced for iPhone 15 Pro and is powerful enough to run games such as Resident Evil 4 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Early reports suggest the Google Tensor G3 will be based on a 4nm process, rather than the 5nm process of the Tensor 2. The smaller size should enable Google to squeeze additional transistors onto the chip in order to achieve a more efficient performance.

The Tensor G3 is also said to feature 9 cores and a max clock speed of 2914Hz. With the Tensor G2 chip only sporting an 8-core setup and a peak 2850MHz frequency, it’s expected that the G3 will provide a faster performance.

Google has also upgraded the Tensor G3 chip for the Pixel 8 series, now with ray-tracing capabilities. It’s unlikely that the Tensor G3 will be one of the leading mobile processors for gaming, but it’s still good to see Google upgrading the graphics performance.

We don’t have confirmation on these Tensor G3 specs from Google just yet, but we will update this article as soon as we do.