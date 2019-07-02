The PS5 will be all about “hardcore gamers” according to Sony CEO

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has expanded upon what players can expect from its next-generation console.

For starters, the PS5 will apparently be geared towards “hardcore gamers who obsess over the latest features” which presumably references the absurdly powerful specs the console is set to feature.

Targeting this demographic isn’t a huge surprise given that PS5 will rival the proposed specs of Xbox 2, featuring AMD Navi architecture, GDDR6 memory and a custom SSD that will vastly increase the speed of loading times and system processes. In a nutshell – it’s not messing around.

“Dramatically increasing the graphics-rendering speed… clearly demonstrates why it makes sense to have a next-generation console,” Yoshida explains in the report, building upon reasons why players will presumably invest in PS5.

Wall Street Journal’s report also explains that Sony doesn’t consider Nintendo a major rival in the console space, due to users being younger than PlayStation’s core demographic, citing a lack of crossover between the audiences.

The Switch continues to sell millions of units, but it’s arguably doing its own thing instead of going up against the other giants. New models of the console are rumoured to launch in 2019, although nothing formal has been confirmed thus far.

Sony has only confirmed a small number of details regarding PS5 , with an official list of specs, games and a glimpse at the console itself yet to occur. At the time of writing, much of the next generation consoles remain a mystery.

The Last of Us Part 2, Death Stranding and Ghosts of Tsushima are some of the final exclusives in the works for PS4, and it remains unclear whether they will receive cross-generational releases once PS5 rolls around.

Do you think you’ll be “hardcore” enough for PS5 when it launches in 2020? Let us knnow on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews or email the editor below.

