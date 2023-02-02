PS5 update to bring Discord voice chat and VRR at 1440p

Sony is following the lead of Xbox by finally bringing Discord voice chat to the PlayStation 5 console in the most recent software beta.

The popular alternative to the native in-game voice chat is beloved by teams of gamers as it can shut out some of the unwanted noise. Testers can now sample the feature, which is likely to roll out to all gamers in the coming months.

PS5 and 3D Pulse Headset Bundle Scroll down to the ‘Bundle deals’ section on the BT Store and you’ll find this incredible offer that throws in a 3D Pulse Headset on the cheap. BT Store

Save £59.98

Now £499 View Deal

Sony dipped its toe in the Discord waters last year by integrating the ability to link the Discord account with a PlayStation ID. It makes it easier to add friends via Discord and display what you’re playing at any given time. Now the real meat of the service is coming to PS5 consoles.

Elsewhere in the new forthcoming update, Sony is integrating Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) at the 1440p resolution often preferred by users of gaming monitors, rather than those who have the console hooked up to their television set.

On supported games, VRR allows the refresh rate to adjust in real time depending on the content that’s being displayed. The idea is to eliminate lag, judder and frame tearing which should result in a more fluid experience.

Sony is also adding a few user interface tweaks within the beta, including the ability to request a screen share request from your friend’s profile page, access a new ‘join game’ icon in party chats and see a new ‘friends who play’ tile within the game hub.

“By selecting the tile, you can see what your friends are doing now, and you can also access your friends’ profiles, where you’ll be given more interaction options,” Sony says in a blog post on Thursday.