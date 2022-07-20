Discord voice chat is finally coming to Xbox consoles

About a year ago, rumours were afoot suggesting Microsoft could buy Discord, the popular communications and communities app, but Xbox owners are getting the next best thing.

Microsoft has announced Xbox machines will be the first to formally integrate Discord voice chat, with the feature rolling out to Xbox Insiders today before a broader release soon. While there won’t be a dedicated ability to join calls from an Xbox console, it will be easy to transfer them from the Discord and Xbox mobile apps.

It’s also a major boon for cross-play compatible games and will mean Xbox gamers can join in the voice chat without having to use an external device for the voice chat element. Many gamers prefer to use Discord for their team-chats as it specialises in low-latency voice, and it takes serious gamers away from the din of the standard voice chat experience within games.

“Today’s update enables a highly requested feature – Discord Voice on Xbox consoles allows you to talk with your friends and community while you play your favourite games,” says Eric Voreis, Xbox’s Principal Program Manager, Player Experiences and Platforms in a blog post.

“Planning a few rounds of multiplayer action in Halo Infinite with buddies on both console and PC? Exploring new biomes with your friends in Minecraft? See them already playing a game that supports cross-play? Connect to their voice channel and chat as you all play.

“While you are playing on your console, you will be able to see who is in the call and speaking. You’ll also be able to adjust the sound, and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat.”

Insiders wishing to give the feature a shot can browse to Parties & chats on their Xbox One or Series S/X and click Try Discord Voice on Xbox. Scanning a QR code will enable users to link accounts via their Discord and Xbox mobile apps. From here gamers will be able to head into a Discord chat as usual, within the service’s mobile app. There, they’ll see a new ‘Join On Xbox’ button, which is where the Xbox app will come into play.

“If you have it installed, the Xbox app will launch and let you connect the Discord Voice chat to your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console,” the blog post says.