PS5 variable refresh rate (VRR) lands this week – here are the first games to support it

The Sony PS5 console will finally gain support for the en vogue variable refresh rate (VRR) display feature, beginning with a roll out this week.

The VRR tech, which relies on a compatible TV or monitor with HDMI 2.1, enables the refresh rate of the display to be dynamically synced to the console itself.

That means gamers should see reduced screen tearing and frame pacing issues in favour of a smoother overall gaming experience.

“Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render seamlessly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced,” Sony said in a blog post.

It’s a feature that Xbox Series S/X owners have had access to since day one, and a considered a leg up for the videophiles among the console gaming community.

Sony has published a list of the games that’ll support VRR in the coming weeks. It also says others can be optimised through a patch, while future titles are likely to support the feature at launch. The initial wave is as follows:

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

“These are just a few of the PS5 titles receiving VRR support and we’d like to thank their talented development team,” Sony adds. “Please stay tuned to their channels for updates as you’ll have the best experience with VRR once their game patches are live.”

Following the update, the feature will officially be enabled for supported games, provided its connected to a compatible monitor. It’ll also be possible to turn the feature off completely in the “Screen and Video” part of the console settings.

Sony says gamers can apply VRR to games that don’t support the feature yet, which could improve quality. However, it could also result in “unexpected visual effects.”