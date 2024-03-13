PS5 system update arrives to boost DualSense audio

Sony is rolling out the latest PS5 system update, primarily to bring a host of improvements to brilliant DualSense controller.

The update, which has been in beta for the last few months, will improve the sound output, and the noise cancellation on the microphone.

In a blog post Sony says the speaker will now play at a high volume, which means in-game audio comes across more clearly. You can always adjust the volume if it’s too loud as a result.

The built-in microphone can now benefit from an AI-based noise cancellation feature, that will help to cancel out some of the noise from you mashing buttons, as well as overheard game audio.

Sony’s recently released Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite headset microphones have AI noise cancelling too, so it’s likely Sony has infused this same software-based tech to the DualSense controller.

Sony explains: “The mic input quality on these controllers has been improved, courtesy of a new AI machine learning model. Background noise from button presses and game audio are suppressed, resulting in a better voice chat experience. Install the system software beta and update the controller device software to enjoy enhanced clarity of your voice chat audio when using the controller mic.”

In a more minor update, Sony is enabling users to control the brightness of the power indicator on the console itself. If you’re finding the light from the console is distracting, you can choose Settings > System > Beep and Light > Brightness and select from dim, medium and bright. Bright, in case you were wondering is the standard.

Sony is also improving screen share interactions in the following ways: