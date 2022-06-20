PS5 Slim is a reality thanks to ingenious YouTuber’s DIY project

The Sony PS5 is a hulking beast of a console and, although Sony might launch a PS5 Slim at some stage we’re yet to hear a whisper about one yet.

Given Sony can’t keep the one it is currently offering on the shelves, it may be years before we get a PS5 Slim. So, one ambitious YouTuber took to building one himself and actually managed to get the entire thing into a chassis that’s two centimetres high, compared with the 390 x 260 x 104mm PS5 disc edition.

Matthew Perks of the DIY Perks channel was able to deconstruct the PS5 pretty easily, to discover the power source is actually the largest element of the eternals. Finding an alternative for that wasn’t too difficult, he offloaded it to an external power brick, as we’ve seen on PlayStation slim consoles in the past.

Even then, he had to get the motherboard down from its 5.5cm thickness by removing the heat sink, which is necessary to keep the CPU cool. The video says that CPU pumps out more heat than a slow cooker on high heat in a smaller surface area.

A custom water channeling system made from copper was able to replace that. It cost more than the PS5 itself to create, but it also succeeded in lowering the operating temperature of the PS5’s SoC to just 46-degrees. That’s down from on the original 75-degrees on the untouched PS5. Not too shabby!

He then packaged up neatly in an aluminium casing that hit the 20mm target. The DIYers killed the first one when the cooling unit fell over, and had to use a secondary PS5 from the sponsor and enjoyed success in playing the PS5 headliner Horizon Forbidden West for hours without freezing.

The video is actually really entertaining and endearing and even at its 30-minute run time is worth watching full, just to see the look of joy on Matt’s face when he completes the task.