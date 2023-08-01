PS5 deals just keep getting better with this new epic bundle

Retailers are fighting among themselves to take advantage of Sony’s sanctioned PS5 price cut and this offer from ShopTo will take some beating.

Right now you can get a PS5 Disc Edition console with a choice of game and the official controller charge dock for under £400. The bundle, which includes a DualSense controller too, costs £398.85.

PS5, choice of game and dock for under £400 It’s a choose your own game adventure with this PS5 deal. ShopTo is selling a console, controller dock and one of five games for £398.85 ShopTo

Adding a choice of game is a bonus too. You can pick from Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart or Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Whichever you choose it’s a big saving (over £100) and there’s free next-day delivery for UK customers.

Last week the PS5 Disc Edition alone cost £479.99 so the savings are certainly significant once you bundle in all of the added goodies.

It’s not clear how long this price cut is going to last in the UK, so if you’ve been eyeing a purchase of the near-three year-old PlayStation 5 console, there’s certainly never been a better time. And it might be the best time for a while too.

So far Currys has been leading the way with some excellent offers, but the price, choice of game and the addition of the charging dock makes this the best deal we’ve seen yet.

If we’re choosing from the five games on offer, it has to be Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. It’s the only one of the five to make it into our best PS5 games round up.

Our reviewer wrote: “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of the best entries in the series yet, with gripping chaotic shootouts, exhilarating platforming, and a charming story. Thanks to the extra firepower of the PS5 there are lots of next-gen upgrades to enjoy too, from the jaw-dropping 4K visuals to the immersive DualSense feedback. This is a must-buy for PS5 owners.”