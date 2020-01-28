Pokemon Home is coming our way in February 2020

The Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon Home will be coming to mobile devices and Nintendo Switch in February 2020 after months of waiting from fans.

Pokemon Home is a downloadable application powered by the cloud which allows players to share Pokemon across a variety of games and systems – which will include Let’s Go Eevee/Pikachu and Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The cloud service app will essentially act as a platform where all Pokemon in your collection can gather, residing in boxes which, if linked to the same Nintendo account, can be shared across different games with ease.

Pokemon Home will launch with both free and premium options, the latter of which being a paid variant which offers a bunch of bonuses you wouldn’t have otherwise. We’ve included all of the differences between both subscriptions below.

Free Tier:

Deposit a total of 30 Pokemon

Place 3 Pokemon into a Wonder Box at any given time

Place 1 Pokemon into GTS at any given time

Room Trade Participation allowed

Judge Function not available

Premium Tier:

Deposit a total of 6000 Pokemon

Place 10 Pokemon into a Wonder Box at any given time

Place 3 Pokemon into GTS at any given time

Room Trade Participation and Hosting allowed

Judge Function available

The pricing tiers for Pokemon Home at launch are as follows: £2.69 for 1 month, £4.49 for 3 months or £14.39 for 12 months. That’s quite a hefty price for a Pokemon storage service, although we imagine hardcore fans of the franchise will be more than happy to pay it.

Judge Function is a feature which allows you to receive an automated assessment on the strength of your Pokemon. You’ll also have a personalised room which can be decorated with a variety of stickers and other trinkets exclusive to your account, showcasing a means of progression.

Mystery Gifts can also be handed out and there’s a wide variety of information available on the application itself – meaning you hopefully won’t need to traverse a wiki once it’s installed. Support for Pokemon GO is in the works, although it remains unclear if it will be available at launch.

