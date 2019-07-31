Forget Pokemon Go, Apple Stores have three new free AR experiences

Apple has opened registration for its new [AR]T sessions at Apple Stores around the world. The three different sessions include an interactive walk, learning the basics of creating augmented reality and an in-store art installation.

The three AR sessions were created by Apple in collaboration with seven artists – Nick Cave (not that one), Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg, Cao Fei, John Giorno, Carsten Höller and Pipilotti Rist. The sessions are available from the 10th of August and are free to all.

[AR]T Walk takes participants for augmented reality walks around San Francisco, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong and Tokyo. On the walks, participants will encounter pieces by the artists involved. The walks will take those in London through Trafalgar Square, San Franciscans into Yerba Buena Gardens and New Yorkers through Central Park.

[AR]T Lab gives participants free access to Apple’s Swift Playground tool for creating augmented reality experiences. The session runs 90 minutes and will teach participants some of the basics of AR creation.

Lastly, [AR]T in the Apple Store features a piece created by Nick Cave (not that one). The augmented reality art piece is called “Amass” and can be interacted with. Participants will explore the piece and collect “Ikon Elements”.

You can find out how to register for the three [AR]T sessions here.

Apple seems to have been ramping up its interest in augmented reality and other mixed reality products of late. Apple recently filed a patent for a unique-looking mixed reality headset. The headset would feature a bunch of facial tracking – potentially making for some supercharged Animoji.

Google is taking a slightly different approach to Apple when it comes to letting you see some art from real artists in augmented reality. Earlier this month, Google launched an Art and Culture app for ARCore compatible phones. The app lets you view classic art pieces in any environment using augmented reality.

