Apple’s mixed reality headset could lead to amazing Animoji

Apple has filed a new patent showing a mixed reality headset that tracks your whole face, eyes and hands.

Apple’s new patent is named ‘Display System Having Sensors’, and was filed back in March of this year before being published just last week. The patent covers a mixed reality headset featuring a range of sensors and cameras for tracking the environment and the user.

The extent of the user tracking appears to be what Apple is hoping would set this patented device apart from competitors. According to Variety, the range of sensors would allow for detailed tracking and replication of the user’s facial expressions – potentially allowing for some extremely accurate Animoji/Memoji high jinks.

The tracking includes sensors for tracking eyebrow and jaw movement. The mixed reality headset would also use eye-tracking cameras for biometric authentication.

The Apple mixed reality headset appears that it would use cameras on the outside of the device to capture the world around the user. The tracking sensors would then be used to add the user’s actions to the environment. These elements would then be combined in the video feed shown to the user through the screen in the headset – creating the mixed reality experience.

Apple has been rumoured to be developing a headset for some time now – with reports pointing to mixed reality and augmented reality offerings. The last indication of an Apple AR headset came in March of this year.

The noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported that the company has developed augmented reality glasses as an accessory for the iPhone – with an expected 2020 launch date.

Apple’s Animoji were last in the spotlight when Xiaomi appeared to be taking a tad bit of inspiration from them for its animated emoji. Xiaomi’s Memoji look quite similar to Apple’s offering.

