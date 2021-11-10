 large image

Poco M4 Pro 5G makes a late bid for budget phone supremacy

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

As expected, Poco has announced a new affordable smartphone contender in the Poco M4 Pro 5G.

This is the budget brand’s final release of a busy 2021, and it’s powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G that drives the Redmi Note 11. Indeed, the Poco M4 Pro 5G appears to share everything but its design with its recently launched cousin.

That includes a 6.6-inch 90Hz FHD+ LCD display with a responsive 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also includes the same 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging provision, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC connectivity.

Besides a slightly more capable processor, perhaps the largest improvements over the Poco M3 Pro 5G before it – which only launched in May, don’t forget – comes from the camera system. Here you get a new 8MP ultra-wide, which the M4 Pro’s predecessor completely lacked.

The main wide sensor is new, as evidenced by a bump from 48MP to 50MP. The 16MP selfie camera also appears to have been improved. Despite the circle-packed camera module, Poco has dropped the superfluous depth and macro sensors from the previous model, which is good to see.

Going back to that revamped design, the Poco M4 Pro 5G looks particularly fetching in Poco Yellow. Alternatively, it comes in Cool Blue and Power Black.

Prices start from €229 (about £196) for the 4GB/64GB model, moving up to €249 (around £213) for 6GB/128GB, and you can buy through the official Poco website. They’ll be available from November 11, though we’ll have to wait and see what the precise UK pricing is.

