Poco M4 Pro 5G launch confirmed for November 9

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Poco has confirmed that it will officially unveil the Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9.

Word of the forthcoming budget contender (because Poco phones are always budget contenders) had already leaked all over the internet. Earlier this month it passed through the FCC, which was a sure sign of an imminent launch.

More recently, the phone popped up on the popular Geekbench 5 benchmarking tool.

Now the Xiaomi-spawned company has confirmed the phone’s existence via a tweet.

Besides confirming that this will be the brand’s final launch of 2021 (we could have guessed that), the post points to an online launch event to be held on November 9 at 8pm GMT.

There’s no indication of design of specs, though we already have some indication of the latter thanks to the aforementioned Geekbench and FCC appearances.

It seems the Poco M4 Pro will be powered by the Dimensity 810, a new 6nm chip from MediaTek, backed by 4 or 6GB of RAM. It will also seemingly have a 6.6-inch display, a 4,900mAh battery with 33W charging,

It’s worth mentioning that some (via GSMArena) have attributed the ‘Xiaomi 21091116AC’ model featured in the Geekbench to the Redmi Note 11, so these specs aren’t exactly nailed down.

That’s what happens when a brand has so many budget subsidiaries and spin-offs. The release schedule gets rammed and things get confusing.

It was only last November that Poco announced its independence from Xiaomi. In phones like the Poco X3 NFC and the Poco F3, it’s made some of the most compelling affordable phones on the market right now.

