Redmi Note 11 tipped for iPhone 13-like design and October 28 reveal

The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro will be announced on October 28, and we now know that it’ll feature a design that’s reminiscent of the iPhone 13.

Xiaomi’s next affordable smartphone line, and successor to last year’s Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro, has been confirmed for an October 28 launch.

The company confirmed this date through a recent Weibo post, but we also got an unexpected bonus in the shape of a sneaky design preview.

The shot of the top section of the phone appears to show that Xiaomi has switched to a flat-sided design. There aren’t many Android phones that take such an approach, so the inspiration is clearly Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 families.

We’re not sure whether this is the Note 11 or Note 11 Pro – or even a third Redmi Note 11 Pro+ model, if a JD.com listing (via Gadgets360) is to be believed. But the presence of what appears to be a metal body, JBL-tuned speakers, and four camera sensors suggests a slightly more premium handset.

Together with Chinese text that translates to “6 major function upgrades and major appearance changes”, Xiaomi’s budget line is clearly looking to mix things up for its late 2021 showing.

Hopefully not too much, though. We were big fans of the Redmi Note 10 Pro in particular, thanks to its Best in class 120Hz AMOLED display, capable 108MP camera, and outstanding stamina – all in a highly affordable package.

Previous leaks suggest that the new Redmi line could see a switch to a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip after last year’s Snapdragon 732G.