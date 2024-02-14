Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PlayStation might need those Xbox exclusives after all

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

With the online scuttlebutt suggesting Microsoft’s Xbox exclusives may soon be coming to PS5, new comments from Sony suggest the timing couldn’t be better for PlayStation fans.

Sony says there’ll be no new first-party PS5 exclusives for at least a year. So the potential addition of Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush and others from the other side of the console divide might be most welcome.

During the company’s recent earnings call, Sony president Hiroki Totoki revealed there’ll be nothing new and exclusive on the slate until at least March 2025.

He said (via Polygon): “Regarding first-party software, we aim to continue to focus on producing high-quality works and developing live service games, but, while major projects are currently under development, we do not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year like God of War Ragnarök and Marvelʼs Spider-Man.”

As Sony says, there are games currently on the slate, including the Fantasy VII Rebirth, which is a timed PS5 exclusive. There’s a Silent Hill 2 remake from Konami, which Sony has dibs on for consoles, while another third-party made exclusive Rise of the Ronin arrives next month. Stellar Blade also received a showcase at the recent State of Play event.

“We expect third-party software sales to continue to expand gradually due to the expansion of the PS5 installed base and the high level of user engagement,” Totoki added in the earnings report..

However, the one many PS5 gamers are really looking forward to – Marvel’s Wolverine – isn’t scheduled to arrive until 2026.

Microsoft is preparing to share information about its rumoured plans to make certain first-party exclusives multi-platform titles with only timed exclusive periods on Xbox consoles.

That will happen tomorrow (February 15) during an official Xbox podcast featuring its head of gaming Phil Spencer and other key executives.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

