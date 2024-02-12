Xbox set to reveal multiplatform plans on Thursday

Microsoft could lift the lid on its plans to bring first-party Xbox games to PS5 and Nintendo Switch during a new podcast this week.

Amid swirling rumours Microsoft is planning to end Xbox and PC exclusivity on games made by its own studios and go multiplaform, the top Xbox will go on record about the future of the platform.

Microsoft had previously promised to address the rumours in mid-February and we now know exactly when that address will take place.

Thursday February 15 will see a “special edition” of the official Xbox podcast, featuring top gaming executives Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business.

You’ll be able to tune in live at 8pm GMT on YouTube.com/Xbox, or on demand wherever you like to pick up your pods.

According to recent rumours, games like Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves and Starfield could soon be available on rival hardware, while the forthcoming Indiana Jones game could only be a timed exclusive on Xbox platforms before being made available on PlayStation.

It would be a controversial move that could upset gamers who’ve splashed out on an Xbox Series X or Series S console in the last few years. However, it would be a further sign that Microsoft is looking towards a gaming future where hardware platforms are secondary to the availability of the games library.

Microsoft’s head of gaming Phil Spencer last week said: “We’re listening and we hear you. We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”

Microsoft is positioning Game Pass and its ability to facilitate streamed games over the cloud as its lynchpin and it’s not out of the question that Game Pass could eventually launch on rival consoles.