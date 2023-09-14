PlayStation game streaming comes to Chromecast

Amidst the excitement of Sony adding Dolby Atmos support to the PS5 and the ability to mute the annoying start-up sound, the company also added a major new Remote Play perk for PS5 and PS4 console owners.

Ahead of the launch of the dedicated PlayStation Portal handheld, an update to the PS App will enable gamers to also cast their console activity to a Chromecast with Google TV 4K model effectively making it easy to play on a second TV or monitor with your PlayStation stationed elsewhere in the house.

Remote Play has long enabled gamers to enjoy their titles on Android and iOS phones and tablets as well as on the PC and Mac, but this new update brings Remote Play to TV sets for the first time. Sony says that as of yesterday, “PS Remote Play app will be available on devices running Android TV OS 12.”

The initial devices are the aforementioned Chromecast with Google TV 4K and the Sony Bravia XR A95L flagship television. “To use Remote Play on these devices, search for the PS Remote Play app on your Android device to download and install the app,” Sony explains in the blog post.

Elsewhere, Sony is also improving voice commands in order to activate Help content and find what’s new.

Say “Hey PlayStation, help” to activate Help content. You can now navigate between help content pages using Voice Command.



Say “Hey PlayStation, what’s new?” and you can now check for new PS5 features and see the current PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup. PlayStation blog

Sony also brought us up to speed on the recently added PS App features, like emoji reactions, Share Screen previews and more. Previously announced beta features are also rolling out globally on the PS5 now. Those include the ability to add a second controller for assistance, a UI update for Party mode.