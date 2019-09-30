Industry analysts have spotted hints that the PS5 will feature an AI assistant that responds to player voice commands, and could even help those who get stuck in a tight spot.

First spotted by Daniel Ahmed on Twitter, a patent filed by Sony describes an AI-powered voice assistant known as PlayStation Assist which will dynamically respond to queries put forward by the user.

It sounds very similar in execution to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, pulling from a library of constantly evolving information to keep the player informed with the latest and most relevant sources. In this case, it could be used to pull trailers or guides from the PlayStation Store alongside other tasks we’ll soon delve into.

We can picture PlayStation Assist being used a similar manner to the PS4’s voice command system when it comes to navigating the user interface. At the time of writing, it’s relatively seamless moving through the dashboard with your voice, although the controller still reigns supreme.

However, this new patent indicates it could also play a major role inside of games, enhancing your experience and, in some cases, interacting directly with specific titles. This will likely be done in a first-party capacity or by others if developers try to implement the feature.

The patent shows examples of a player asking for the location of a nearby health pack, and in response its location is marked on the in-game map. In theory, a similar practice could be applied to make boss battles, puzzles and other obstacles far easier to navigate. Given its a patent, this is all hypothetical for the moment.

Time will tell whether PlayStation Assist is introduced and acts as a major part of Sony’s next generation console – a system which we still don’t know that much about beyond a few core features. PS5 is confirmed to utilise custom AMD Navi architecture while sporting support for 8k resolutions, ray tracing and full backwards compatibility.

We’ll hopefully find out more in the coming months, with PS5 and Xbox 2 both pencilled in for a Winter 2020 release. That’s a guarantee many of us are going to have a very enjoyable Christmas next year.

