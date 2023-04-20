Pixel Tablet could be better value than leaked pricing initially suggests

Pricing for the Google Pixel Tablet has seemingly leaked online, but it could prove to be better value than it initially seems.

Established tipster Roland Quandt has posted an estimate, in Euros, of the Pixel Tablet pricing. Apparently, it’ll cost between 600 and 650 Euros, which works out to between £530 and £570.

That doesn’t seem extortionate, but for a device that most were expecting to be towards the more affordable end of the tablet spectrum, it might seem ever so slightly pricey. After all, the latest iPad only costs £499.

However, the devil is in the detail on this one. For one thing, Quandt claims that the storage options will start at 128GB for the Pixel Tablet with a potential step up to 256GB. The iPad 10th Gen only starts at 64GB, with the next step up being 256GB for a dramatically more expensive £679.

Another, more pertinent point to consider is that the Pixel Tablet could well ship with its signature dock as part of the package. This device will serve as both a base and a speaker, essentially turning the tablet into a supersized Nest Hub.

A recent Amazon leak spotted by 9to5Google suggests that this dock will also be available separately for a price of $129 (about £100). All of a sudden, that claimed Pixel Tablet price looks like much better value.

Another tidbit of information to draw from this tweet is that the Pixel Tablet will ship in two colours: Porcelain and Haze, which would seem to tally with the pale and greenish units we’ve seen in early press.

Expect to hear more about the Pixel Tablet at Google I/O on May 10.