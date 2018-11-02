Pixel Stand reportedly breaks display notifications on Pixel 3 phones

If you want fast wireless charging on the Pixel 3 smartphones, then the company’s new Pixel Stand is kind of the only way to go. Unfortunately, it has emerged, that accessory disables a major feature on Google’s new handsets.

An Android Police tipster says the upright charging pad breaks the optional ambient notifications settings, which wake the phone when an alert comes through.

While the feature will still vibrate or sound a tone, but the display will remain inactive, according to the report. While this may not be a huge deal for some users, others who rely on ambient notifications could miss important information while using the Pixel Stand.

Google confirmed to the site it is looking into the flaw, which was independently corroborated by Android. It’s not clear whether the problem exists when using third-party wireless chargers too.

Related: Pixel 3 vs Pixel 3 XL

The report says the only way to return to normal behaviour is to reboot the phone. However, placing the handset back on the Pixel Slate breaks the feature all over again.

As were previously mentioned, the Pixel Stand is the only way to wirelessly charge the new handsets at 10W. Third-party wireless charger will only replenish a Pixel 3 handset at the slower speed of 5W.

Google says this is because the connection relies on a secure handshake to charge the device at 10W, which third-party chargers cannot provide. However, it is working on resolving this with devices in the Made for Google program.

Related: Best wireless chargers

A Google spokesperson told Trusted Reviews: “We don’t limit third-party devices, in fact, we’re working with our partners in the Made for Google program to get fast 10W chargers certified for use with Pixel 3 (Belkin announced its 10W Pixel 3 charger already which will launch in the coming weeks). Pixel Stand and Pixel 3 work together through the protocol we’ve developed for fast charging. Everything else charges at the industry standard Qi 5W,”

The latest issue is another hiccup for the Pixel 3 range, since it went on sale last month. Audio recording in videos is poor, while the handset recently began showing a random display notch on the side of the phone.

Have you experienced any issues since your Google Pixel 3 since picking up the handset? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.