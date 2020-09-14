Pixel 5 launch set for September 30 alongside new smart speaker and Chromecast

Google has confirmed it is holding a launch event on September 30, where it is will unveil the Pixel 5 smartphone and more assorted hardware – including a new smart speaker and Chromecast product.

The main event will be the Pixel 5, but we’ve also been told to expect a 5G version of the Pixel 4a smartphone, following the mid-ranger’s launch earlier this summer.

Google has already confirmed the Pixel 5, which is likely to be the first handset to run Android 11 out of the box, and now it’ll be unveiled at a virtual event at 11am PT on Wednesday September 30, which is a rather unhelpful 7pm UK time.

“We invite you to learn all about our new Chromecast, our latest smart speaker, and our new Pixel phones,” reads an invite send out to the media on Monday.

Related: Best Android phones 2020

We’d long expected the Pixel 5 and the rumoured spec sheet has been well documented, so it’s nice to hear the event will hold some intrigue in terms of the new products. During the Pixel 4a launch, Google had told us to expect a smart speaker later this year, with a pill-like design offering 360-degree sound and the ability to use when not powered by the mains.

Google shared an official photo and a video that looks like it was created in-house, on the fly, also appearing to confirm the speaker will be portable. The clip shows the speaker detached from the base and placed on a table for playback via a built-in battery pack. However, the feature is yet to be officially confirmed by Google.

As for the Chromecast, we’d expect this to assist with Stadia gaming capabilities, while we also know the the company has been working on an Android TV dongle codenamed Sabrina that would more closely rival Apple TV and Fire TV Sticks.

We’ll be covering the virtual event as it happens and will have all of the reaction you’ve come to expect from the Trusted Reviews team.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …