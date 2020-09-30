Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4: What’s changed in a year?

Google has finally announced the Pixel 5 and it’s surprisingly different from the previous Pixel 4 in a number of interesting ways.
The Pixel 5 has been heavily leaked over the past few months and bears a striking resemblance to the previously released Pixel 4a.
But let’s have a look and see what’s different with the 2020 flagship phone from Google.
Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 have very different definitions of ‘flagship’
One of the biggest changes of direction Google has made this time around is with the internals. While the Pixel 4 went full-on high-end with the (then) flagship Snapdragon 855, the Pixel 5 goes a little more mid-range. Inside Google’s new phone you’ll find the Snapdragon 765.
In terms of RAM, Google has jumped on to 8GB as opposed to 6GB on the Pixel 4 and the default storage option has doubled to 129GB. There remains no expandable storage.
The Pixel 5 is the first 5G phone from Google
One notable benefit of the Snapdragon 765G chipset is that it packs a 5G modem, enabling users to browse on the multiple 5G networks available now. If you pick up a Pixel 4, then you’ll be limited to 4G service.
Now, it seems like the Pixel 5 doesn’t support mmWave 5G. This isn’t an issue in the UK as we don’t these faster 5G networks live yet, however it will affect some US network compatibility.
There is no Pixel 5 XL – so you’ve got a single screen size to choose
The Pixel 4 was released in two sizes, one with a 5.7-inch display and an XL model with a 6.5-inch panel. Both have OLED panels, HDR support and a fullscreen look. The Pixel toted a 2280 x 1080 panel, while the XL bumped that up to QHD+.
With the Pixel 5, you’ve got a single 6-inch choice. It has a 1080p resolution, comprises of an OLED panel and has a small cutout for the front camera.
The Pixel 5 ditches some of the Pixel 4’s controversial features
To ensure a lower price, the Pixel 5 ditches the face unlock and Soli radar chip that allowed for quick unlocking and gesture control. This was kind of useless, so it’s not a huge loss. Instead, the Pixel 5 has a simple rear fingerprint sensor for unlocking.
Many features we expect have made the cut with the Pixel 5
Like the Pixel 4, the Pixel 5 keeps around an IP68 rating for water resistance along with 18w charging of the 4000mAh battery and wireless charging. It has added wireless reverse charging into the mix.
Cameras are a huge deal for the Pixel series
While we don’t know exactly how much better or worse the Pixel 5 will be compared to the Pixel 4 until we’ve thoroughly reviewed it, we can delve a little into the specs.
Both phones have a main 12MP sensor, however with the Pixel 5 Google has swapped out the 16MP tele for a 16MP ultrawide. That’s just about all we know at this stage – we hope to learn more details when we have the phones ourself.