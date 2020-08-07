OnePlus 8T: Price, release date, and the latest news

The new OnePlus Nord has just made a big splash in the budget smartphone market, with OnePlus looking to regain a bit of that flagship killer spark. But, it’s now back to business with their own flagship – the OnePlus 8T.

With OnePlus 8, OnePlus took the lead of providing 5G to the masses. While not as cheap as the Nord, OnePlus 8 made 5G far more accessible than its competitors at the time.

Now, OnePlus 8T is around the corner and we eagerly await is in store. OnePlus “T” model is traditionally a rather small variation on its flagship from earlier in the year but this hasn’t always been a hard and fast rule. Some “T” models have enjoyed rather noticeable difference to its predecessor.

Little has been confirmed about OnePlus 8T but many rumours point to the more transitional spec bump rather than any kind of major overhaul – take that with a pinch of salt for now, however.

It’s just these kinds of rumours that we are here to help you wade through, with this easy-to-read guide providing all you need to know about the specs, price, release date and design of the upcoming OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T – Release Date

Looking to years past, we’d expect the next phone from OnePlus to launch late October/early November 2020.

There’s been no concrete confirmation so we can only base this OnePlus 8T release date on the previous launches, when the “T” model launch on November 21, November 6 and October 8 over the past three years.

However, 2020 is quite unique and we’ve already seen delays to phones like the Pixel 4a and, even, OnePlus’s own Nord phone – leaving any predictions in doubt.

OnePlus 8T – Price

OnePlus 8 launched at £599 alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro at £799. We’d expect OnePlus 8T pricing to come in around this mark, but we await any official confirmation.

As with release date, OnePlus is yet to indicate any pricing for the upcoming flagship phone. That means you can only look to previous years and, last time out, there was a £200 gap between the Pro and non Pro model – it remains unclear if this pricing structure will remain in 2020.

OnePlus 8T – Specs

If recent trends are followed, we would expect the OnePlus 8T to sport Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

OnePlus has yet to confirm its choice of processor so any predictions remain mere speculation at this point. However, a new Geekbench benchmark for what appears to be a model of the OnePlus 8T did recently emerge – pointing to a moderate performance increase from the OnePlus 8.

The benchmark may disappoint some who were hoping for a bit more added oomph from the upcoming flagship. It’s worth bearing in mind that its unclear if this phone is the OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 8T Pro. If it is the former then we could see a bit more horsepower on the Pro edition.

Away from the potential speed of the OnePlus 8T, hints within the OnePlus Camera app may have hinted at a new sensor for the upcoming phone (via XDA Developers). The current OnePlus 8 phones include a 48-megapixel sensor but code within the app points to support for a new 64-megapixel camera – what better place to debut this new feature than on the OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 8T Pro.

That’s not all for potential spec goodies coming out of currently used code, 65W Fast Charge could be on the way. According to XDA Developers, the Android 11 Beta code for the OnePlus 8 series contains mention of the superfast wired charging tech. The move would very much make sense with OnePlus’s sister companies Oppo and Realme already sporting their versions of 65W charging – 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 and 65W SuperDart charge respectively.

OnePlus 8T – Design

For design, the OnePlus “T” models have often offered little variation in design. The OnePlus 7 was almost identical to the OnePlus 7T, with the big difference being a new rounded camera bump on the back.

A variation to the rear camera design would make sense, given the OnePlus Nord’s (and much of the rest of the industry) moving to have the camera module towards the side of the phone. The change would also fall in line with the reports that a new 64-megapixel sensor is on the way, making a camera design shakeup sit well alongside the new tech.

Elsewhere, little has been reported in terms of the rest of the design. Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro sported some kind of curved screen, a trend that the industry seems to be somewhat moving away from. It will be interesting to see if OnePlus sticks to its guns in that department.

