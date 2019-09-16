The Pixel 4 XL leaks just keep on coming

Will Google have anything new left to show us next month? It’s increasingly looking like the Pixel makers won’t. Last week two videos showed the Pixel 4 XL handset in users’ hands, and now 21 new photos of the phone have been sent to The Verge.

The photographs come via Vietnamese import phone shop D Store Mobile, which wouldn’t say how it had come across the phone – only that it was a test model, like the ones previously seen in the aforementioned videos.

Related: Best Android phones

So what’s new? Well, not a great deal, really: thanks to the huge array of leaks already shared, this offers confirmation rather than new information, as well as some nice new pictures to look at while you wait for the big Pixel reveal event.

Still, The Verge picks out two interesting quirks: the first is that we can put a number on an upgrade for the main camera, with the Pixel 4 XL’s snapper getting a faster f/1.73 aperture, compared to the Pixel 3’s f/1.8. The second is that by default photographs appear to be taken in 16:9 aspect ratio, despite the sensor remaining 4:3. This appears to be about making photos fill the screen, even if they lose a bit of quality.

Related: Best camera phone

Otherwise, it’s all what we’ve come to expect, judging from the photographs capturing apps showing internal specs. There’s the 90Hz screen we’ve heard so much about, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, a 3700mAh battery and 128GB of internal UFS storage – although the last of these might just be one variant, of course.

Like last year, all the leaks appear to be of the XL model of the Pixel, with precious little to go on for the smaller version. So at least there will be something to look forward to when Google names a date for its big reveal…

Are you planning to pick up a Pixel? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …