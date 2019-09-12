Like the Pixel 3 before it, the Pixel 4 just can’t stop leaking ahead of time. It seems that Google giving us an early look back in June hasn’t helped stem the tide of leaks: the Pixel 4 XL appeared in not one, but two new videos published yesterday.

The first is a prototype on Vietnamese channel AnhEm TV. It features full subtitles in English, so you should be able to follow if you want to watch – especially as the menus are all in English – but I’ll outline the headlines below anyway.

First of all, it definitely feels like a prototype. Not only is the back plastic, but certain things are more sluggish than you’d expect on a flagship handset: the front-facing camera, particularly.

Still, a few rumours seem to be confirmed: the screen is indeed a 90Hz model for a more responsive feel, and it also seems to include “Ambient EQ.” That, we suspect, is Google’s alternative to the iPhone’s True Tone, where colour temperature is automatically adjusted to the ambient light around you.

It looks like the phone also comes with an app called “Recorder”. It would make sense for this to let you record sounds from the microphone, but we wonder if it’ll also let you record directly from the screen. We’ll find out soon.

The second video, from Thai channel Rabbit TV, sadly doesn’t come with subtitles, but gives us a clear look at the three colours: white, black and sunburst orange, which looks a bit more muted than it did in the earlier leak.

Suffice it to say, these certainly look legitimate and confirm many of the rumours floating around. We shouldn’t have too long to wait, in any case, with Google expected to unveil the new handsets next month.

