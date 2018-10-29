Google Pixel 3 XL bug trolls everyone who hates the smartphone notch

The display notch design feature that dominated in 2018 may have split opinion but there’s one thing all smartphone fans can agree on; one notch is plenty.

So imagine Google Pixel 3 XL owners surprise when a second notch began appearing in the upper right corner of their new Android Pie handset. Multiple users began noticing the display anomaly over the weekend, with many posting the hilarious flaw to Twitter.

Google has already acknowledged the issue, so this isn’t the act of a photoshop prankster. The company told Android Police a fix for the problem is coming soon. If you’re experiencing the double-barrelled notch, those affected have been able to resolve the issue by restarting the phone.

The pair of notches isn’t the only strange issue to befall Pixel 3 XL users. Last week, the influential YouTuber Marques Brownlee posted an image of his handset with a line or bright pink dead pixels right down the middle.

He later revealed the appearance may have been the result of a “small pocket-slip drop” that happened a week previously, but no official cause has been attributed to the problem.

Elsewhere, reviewers have complained of poor audio quality in video recordings, but Google was quick to point out it tuned the audio to limit background noise while optimising the spoken word. That might be the case, but the end result is largely rubbish sounding audio quality.

The company is also dealing with complaints from users over slow charging speeds when using third-party wireless chargers. The Pixel Stand is the only charger capable of wirelessly charging the Pixel 3 phones at the advertising speeds of 10W, meaning pads from the likes of Anker are only capable of 5W charging.

Have you had any issues since grabbing a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL? Share your thoughts with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.