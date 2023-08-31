Philips Hue launches security cameras with smart light integration

Philips Hue is entering the security cameras game. The smart lighting leader has announced it is expanding its product range to include cams and window contact sensors that will integrate with the lights, as well as an overarching security subscription service.

In a press release, the company revealed a range of branded Philips Hue Secure cameras for indoor and outdoor use, which will be available as soon as autumn 2023.

There are battery-powered (£219.99), wired (£174.99) and floodlight versions (£299.99) of the cameras. The first two are designed for indoor and outdoor use. The contact sensors, which work on windows, doors, and cabinets will be available to buy separately (from £34.99), or in bundles with the cameras.

The cameras feature a 1080p HD video feed with night vision, while there’ll be instant motion notifications. You can also pull a Kevin in Home Alone by triggering your Hue lights (or sound alarms) to deter intruders upon moton detection. There’s two-way chat too.

The cameras’ motion sensors smarts have the now-largely-standard ability to tell between people, pets, or package runs, while all motion captured by the camera remains end-to-end encrypted as it remains on the camera and doesn’t hit the cloud.

It’s all part of the new Security Centre in the main Philips Hue app, which also requires the Philips Hue Bridge to enable the full suite of advanced features.

“The Philips Hue app now features the new Security Center to control your smart home security system,” the company says in the press release. “When you receive a notification, you can tap it to open the app. From the Take action screen, you can manually trigger an alarm that flashes your lights, sound the siren on your Secure camera, or call the local authorities or a trusted contact.”

Naturally, there’s a subscription cost associated with these new camera features, depending on the length of the video history you wish to access.

The Philips Hue Secure Basic plan with 30-day video history is £3.99 a month or £34.99 a year per camera. For 60-day video history, it’ll be £8.99 a month or £84.99 a year for multiple cameras. It’ll all be available from this autumn, while the floodlight camera will be available in early 2024.