Philips Hue Festavia smart Christmas lights announced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Signify has launched the Philips Hue Festavia, the brand’s first set of string lights, just in time for Christmas.

The Philips Hue Festavia takes the form of a 20 metre-long string of 250 LEDs, which can be draped as you like. Around a cruelly hacked down tree in the corner of your living room, say.

As you’d expect, you can set the colour and brightness of these LEDs from the Hue app. However, the Philips Hue Festavia has learned a couple of new tricks for the holiday season.

You can now apply a new Scattered style that applies a random selection of five colours across the length of the string for that full-on chintzy Christmas effect. It’s also possible to use a new Sparkle mode that replicates the twinkling effect you get from traditional Christmas lights.

Naturally, the lights will fit seamlessly into your existing Philips Hue ecosystem, and can also be synced with your Spotify or Samsung SmartThings to flash in time with your cheesy festive music.

The Philips Hue Festavia goes on sale November 15 at a price of £139.99/$159.99 direct from the Philips Hue website.

Heading over to the aforementioned official website confirms that Philips Hue will once again be involved in the imminent Black Friday sales. You can sign up to be notified about the brand’s deals as soon they drop.

Otherwise, you can bet your saved-up bottom dollar (or pound) that we’ll be bringing you all the relevant Black Friday deals over the coming week-and-a-bit.

