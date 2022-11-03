 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Matter launches with 190 devices and big news from Philips Hue and Amazon

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Matter smart home standard has finally launched with almost 200 devices certified deices coming out of the gate.

The new smart home standard, which promises unprecedented interoperability with IoT devices from the top manufacturers, was given a grand launch event on Thursday November 3. 190 devices are either certified or close to gaining it.

At the launch event in Amsterdam, it was revealed the widely-used Philips Hue bridge will receive an update to bring support for Matter early next year.

That means most of the existing Hue lights and all new ones will support Matter, with users able to set them up via their preferred smart home platform of choice, whether that’s Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings.

Elsewhere it was announced Amazon is bringing Matter support to 17 of its most popular Echo devices, including speakers, plugs, switches and bulbs. The Android set-up options will roll out in December, while iOS will come early next year.

Amazon has shared the compatible devices, which can be seen below.

  • Echo (3rd and 4th generation)
  • Echo Dot (3rd, 4th and 5th generation, with or without clock)
  • Echo Plus (2nd generation)
  • Echo Studio
  • Echo Show 5 (1st and 2nd generation)
  • Echo Show 8 (1st and 2nd generation)
  • Echo Show 10 (3rd generation)
  • Echo Flex
  • Echo Input

Matter has been developed by the major smart home players – including Amazon, Google and Google, as well as important companies like Wyze, Signify (the maker of Philips Hue) and Eve. The standard, governed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, is promising an inclusive new era for the internet of things that’ll give consumers more confidence.

“This is a major inflection point for the IoT. As we become more connected and break down the walls between the digital and physical world, we need to work together to make those connections meaningful. Matter and our membership are tackling this challenge head-on,” said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, in a press release.

“With collaboration, inclusiveness, and a deep sense of responsibility to the market and consumers, Matter has the power to create a more connected, safe, and useful Smart Home.”

You might like…

Apple Home gets new app ahead of Matter launch

Apple Home gets new app ahead of Matter launch

David Ludlow 5 months ago
What is the Matter? Smart home standard explained

What is the Matter? Smart home standard explained

David Ludlow 5 months ago
Amazon Echo Show 15 Review

Amazon Echo Show 15 Review

David Ludlow 11 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.