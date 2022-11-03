Matter launches with 190 devices and big news from Philips Hue and Amazon

The Matter smart home standard has finally launched with almost 200 devices certified deices coming out of the gate.

The new smart home standard, which promises unprecedented interoperability with IoT devices from the top manufacturers, was given a grand launch event on Thursday November 3. 190 devices are either certified or close to gaining it.

At the launch event in Amsterdam, it was revealed the widely-used Philips Hue bridge will receive an update to bring support for Matter early next year.

That means most of the existing Hue lights and all new ones will support Matter, with users able to set them up via their preferred smart home platform of choice, whether that’s Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings.

Elsewhere it was announced Amazon is bringing Matter support to 17 of its most popular Echo devices, including speakers, plugs, switches and bulbs. The Android set-up options will roll out in December, while iOS will come early next year.

Amazon has shared the compatible devices, which can be seen below.

Echo (3rd and 4th generation)

Echo Dot (3rd, 4th and 5th generation, with or without clock)

Echo Plus (2nd generation)

Echo Studio

Echo Show 5 (1st and 2nd generation)

Echo Show 8 (1st and 2nd generation)

Echo Show 10 (3rd generation)

Echo Flex

Echo Input

Matter has been developed by the major smart home players – including Amazon, Google and Google, as well as important companies like Wyze, Signify (the maker of Philips Hue) and Eve. The standard, governed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, is promising an inclusive new era for the internet of things that’ll give consumers more confidence.

“This is a major inflection point for the IoT. As we become more connected and break down the walls between the digital and physical world, we need to work together to make those connections meaningful. Matter and our membership are tackling this challenge head-on,” said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, in a press release.

“With collaboration, inclusiveness, and a deep sense of responsibility to the market and consumers, Matter has the power to create a more connected, safe, and useful Smart Home.”