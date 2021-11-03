Black Friday Deals 2021: When the sale starts and what to expect

Black Friday 2021 is just around the corner now, and to make sure you make the most of it, now’s the best time to read up on everything you need to know including the dates, retailers involved and the best products to look out for.

Last year’s Black Friday was a strange affair, not the least because brick and mortar stores were still largely being avoided as people stayed at home due to local lockdowns caused by the ongoing pandemic. On top of that, the delayed Amazon Prime Day – which eventually took place in October – had also emptied many deal hunters wallets well in advance of Black Friday. This year however, Black Friday is back and it’s full steam ahead.

With the Trusted Reviews team reunited in the office once more, we’ll be collating our tech-know to bring you the best deals as they appear. So long as you stick with us this Black Friday, you’ll be able to nab the discounts you deserve on all the tech you’re after. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked as it’ll be updated regularly throughout the month (that includes Cyber Monday), and that way you can avoid missing out on any lightning-fast deals that appear.

Early Black Friday Deals

Even though there’s still a few weeks to go before the big day officially kicks off, this hasn’t stopped some retailers from offering decent early Black Friday deals of their own. While we’d recommend that most people hold off until later in the month, there is a benefit to sifting through the deals available now if you’d rather get your Christmas presents in early, or even just want to avoid the chaos that goes along with Black Friday altogether. Below are links to some of the best we’ve seen.

When is Black Friday?

As is the case every year, Black Friday takes place on the day after Thanksgiving. For readers outside the US, that means Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26. Of course, while November 26 is the official date for Black Friday itself, the Black Friday sale can take place well before that date.

Amazon was one of the first retailers out the gate last year with a rotating carousel of deals that began as early as October, and while that hasn’t come to pass this time around, we wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon’s deals did drop quite a fair bit before Black Friday.

Will there be stock shortages?

Due to the ongoing chip shortage which is affecting the production of almost all technology worldwide, including phones, gaming consoles, cars and even washing machines, it’s fair to anticipate this having a knock-on effect during the Black Friday sale.

While the Trusted Reviews team will be trying their best to bring you the best Black Friday deals as quickly as possible, there’s a good chance that stock will disappear quicker than usual, as we expect that it’ll be even harder to get your hands on already scarce products like the PS5 or the Nintendo Switch OLED.

What is Black Friday?

As we know it today, Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year and has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, but Black Friday started out as a simple term to describe the beginning of the holiday shopping season once the Thanksgivings festivities were out of the way. The origin of the term is still speculated to this day, but one of its earliest uses dates back to the 1960s, referring to the obscene amounts of traffic that occurred once the Christmas shopping frenzy began.

Today, very few retailers abstain from participating in Black Friday, with major players like Amazon, Currys PC World, Argos, AO and eBay having some of the most prolific marketing campaigns throughout November.

Below you can see links to all the stores we know will offer Black Friday discounts.

Editor’s Note: We’ve included links to stores that don’t sit in our traditional coverage areas in a bid to help general shoppers who have landed on this page.

What is Cyber Monday?

Compared to Black Friday, Cyber Monday is more of a recent phenomenon but it’s become a true staple of the November/December shopping experience. As you can probably guess from its name, Cyber Monday was designed as an online-only sale to capitalise on the appetities for online shopping the week after Black Friday. With its online-only slant, Cyber Monday also focuses primarily on tech, which is handy for our readers as it tends to offer some of the year’s best tech deals. Just as with Black Friday, the Trusted Reviews team will be covering all the best Cyber Monday deals as they appear.

Black Friday guides

To help you make the most of this year’s Black Friday sale, the Trusted Reviews team has pulled together its collective tech know-how to produce several Black Friday themed shopping guides. From knowing which TV to buy to finding the smartphone that’s right for you, we’ve got you covered:

Why stick with Trusted Reviews this Black Friday?

For longer than any of us probably care to remember, Trusted Reviews has been at the forefront of the Black Friday sale, bringing you the best offers as they appear, and this year will be no different. In the weeks leading up to the sale and during the sale itself, we will be scouring the internet for the absolute best tech deals so that you can save a serious amount of cash on your next purchase. Think of it as being able to enjoy the Black Friday sale without all the stress of it all (we’ve got that part sorted).

Black Friday questions

If you have any questions about the Black Friday sale or even topics that we may have missed, please send us an email at editor@trustedreviews.com and we’ll post a response right here on this very page.