Philips 800 Series OLED TVs to go on sale in July

Formally announced back in January, Philips has now offered details on when its new 800 Series OLEDs will go on sale.

New for 2020 are the OLED805, OLED855 and OLED865, all of which feature the latest Philips TV innovations including a new 4th Gen P5 chip, which brings its brand spanking new AI picture tech to the table.

We had expected the TVs to go on sale in May, but presumably the impact of Covid-19 led to a delay. The OLED805, OLED855 and OLED865 are now due to go on sale in July in 55-and 65-inch sizes. The OLED865 is a model we hadn’t heard of before, but it seems the only difference between it and the OLED855 is that the stand comes wrapped in Muirhead lether.

The new 800 OLED Series continues Philips commitment to delivering the best picture quality on a TV with support for all the major HDR formats in HDR10, HDR10+, broadcast HLG and Dolby Vision.

Powering this picture is the new 4th Gen P5 chip. Built on Philips’ five PQ pillars of source, colour, contrast, motion and sharpness, new for this year is the introduction of AI assistance that uses neural networks and machine learning to improve picture quality’

It does so by adjusting the balance between source, colour, contrast etc with frame-by-frame analysis of the content in order to reproduce a more natural-looking image.

The 4th Gen P5 chip can also adjust HDR10 and HDR10+ sources to produce what Philips claims is a better image. It’s also now capable of changing a Dolby Vision feed by tweaking the Dolby Vision Bright mode.

For audio content the OLED 800 Series is capable of decoding Dolby Atmos soundtracks, and also supports the Dolby Virtualizer mode, which can upconvert standard tracks into surround sound.

Once again Philips TVs continue to support Android OS, which means the 800 Series have built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast capability and access to the Google Play Store, in case you’re one of the few who hasn’t downloaded the Disney Plus app.

So far we’ve only learnt the prices of the OLED805 models, both of which are cheaper than last year’s OLED804.

OLED 800 Series

55OLED805 – £1500

65OLED805 – £2200

