 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PC games land on Xbox via Nvidia GeForce Now update

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

While Xbox games are making their way to PC via the Xbox app and the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, the reverse is also becoming a reality.

Thanks to an expansion of the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service, Xbox gamers can now play some of the best PC games on their consoles, via the Microsoft Edge browser.

Right now support for Microsoft’s browser of choice, which is now based on the Chromium architecture, is available via GeForce now in beta if you have an Xbox Series X or Series S console (via The Verge).

There are around 1,000 games currently available via GeForce Now, but you can’t buy them directly. If you’ve purchased them from stores like Steam, the Epic Games Store and UPlay, you’ll be able to link your accounts and play them via GeForce Now.

The streaming service basically attempts to give you access to a high-end gaming machine via the cloud. There is a free tier that gives you an hour of gameplay at a time. However, you can pay £44.99/$49.99 every six months for access to an RTX ON powered virtual RIG, or £89.99/$99.99 per six months for an RTX 3080-based rig at up to 4K HDR with 120FPS.

While this is a neat bonus for Xbox Series X and Series S owners – especially considering the consoles are built in a similar way to a gaming PC – our own Ryan Jones says GeForce Now isn’t quite ready to replace your main gaming PC.

You might like…

Fast Charge: Why GeForce Now is way more exciting than the PS5

Fast Charge: Why GeForce Now is way more exciting than the PS5

Alastair Stevenson 2 years ago
Google Stadia vs Nvidia GeForce Now: Who’s the cream of the streams?

Google Stadia vs Nvidia GeForce Now: Who’s the cream of the streams?

Adam Speight 2 years ago
Nvidia GeForce Now Review

Nvidia GeForce Now Review

Adam Speight 2 years ago

In an article last weekend, he pointed out that some of the most popular games series around are absent from GeForce Now.

“I’m struggling to see it as a viable alternative to owning your own gaming PC,” he wrote. Instead, I think the cloud-streaming service is best used by existing PC gamers who want to be able to keep playing games when they’re away from their rig, whether that’s in a hotel, office or over at the family’s house for the Christmas break.”

However, this might be a good stop gap until Microsoft brings PC games to the consoles via its own cloud gaming service.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.