PC games land on Xbox via Nvidia GeForce Now update

While Xbox games are making their way to PC via the Xbox app and the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, the reverse is also becoming a reality.

Thanks to an expansion of the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service, Xbox gamers can now play some of the best PC games on their consoles, via the Microsoft Edge browser.

Right now support for Microsoft’s browser of choice, which is now based on the Chromium architecture, is available via GeForce now in beta if you have an Xbox Series X or Series S console (via The Verge).

There are around 1,000 games currently available via GeForce Now, but you can’t buy them directly. If you’ve purchased them from stores like Steam, the Epic Games Store and UPlay, you’ll be able to link your accounts and play them via GeForce Now.

The streaming service basically attempts to give you access to a high-end gaming machine via the cloud. There is a free tier that gives you an hour of gameplay at a time. However, you can pay £44.99/$49.99 every six months for access to an RTX ON powered virtual RIG, or £89.99/$99.99 per six months for an RTX 3080-based rig at up to 4K HDR with 120FPS.

While this is a neat bonus for Xbox Series X and Series S owners – especially considering the consoles are built in a similar way to a gaming PC – our own Ryan Jones says GeForce Now isn’t quite ready to replace your main gaming PC.

In an article last weekend, he pointed out that some of the most popular games series around are absent from GeForce Now.

“I’m struggling to see it as a viable alternative to owning your own gaming PC,” he wrote. Instead, I think the cloud-streaming service is best used by existing PC gamers who want to be able to keep playing games when they’re away from their rig, whether that’s in a hotel, office or over at the family’s house for the Christmas break.”

However, this might be a good stop gap until Microsoft brings PC games to the consoles via its own cloud gaming service.