Google Stadia vs Nvidia GeForce Now: Who’s the cream of the streams?

Google Stadia is upon us but it has some stiff competition. Microsoft’s Project xCloud is bearing down on it but Nvidia GeForce Now can’t be ruled out as a game streaming contender.

Look around everywhere in the gaming world – apart from Sony (sorry, PS Now) – and it seems undeniable that game streaming is set for a massive boom.

Microsoft is making plenty of plans for its Xbox game streaming service but it has two solid foes in the form of Google’s new Stadia platform and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service.

The big difference between the two platforms is how you access games. Google Stadia will sell you games directly while GeForce Now allows you to stream games you’ve purchased on storefronts – like Steam, uPlay and Blizzard’s Battle.net.

So, which is better placed to take on Project xCloud? Let’s take a look.

Google Stadia vs Nvidia GeForce Now – Release date

Google Stadia is out on 19 November while Nvidia GeForce Now is yet to receive a set release date for its launch.

GeForce Now is currently in public beta. So, you can request a code from Nvidia and fingers crossed you’ll get one and be able to give it a go.

Regarding a full release date, Nvidia recently said the service for launch “in the coming months.” Nvidia has previously said that it’s “not impossible” that it will also offer a free tier.

Google Stadia vs Nvidia GeForce Now – Price

Google Stadia kicked off sales with its Founders Edition at a price of £119. The Founders Edition is now sold out and you can instead pick up the Premiere Edition for the same price.

A Stadia Pro subscription will cost £8.99 per month while Stadia Base (which will be available next year) will be free.

There is currently no pricing information regarding Nvidia GeForce Now.

Google Stadia vs Nvidia GeForce Now – Games

Google Stadia has announced launch lineup of 22 games while Nvidia GeForce Now supports over 225 games.

Headline launch games for Stadia include Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, Metro Exodus and Mortal Kombat 11.

The biggest games supported by GeForce Now, meanwhile, include Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (and several other AC titles), Devil May Cry 5, League of Legends, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and many, many more.

Google Stadia vs Nvidia GeForce Now – Requirements

Google Stadia requires a minimum internet connection of 10Mbps for 720p, 60fps and stereo sound streaming. For 1080p, 60fps and 5.1 Surround, Stadia needs 20Mbps. If you want the best Stadia has to offer, you’ll want 35Mbps for 4K, HDR, 60fps and 5.1 Surround streaming.

Nvidia GeForce Now asks for a minimum connection of 10Mbps for the service to run at all. GeForce Now recommends a minimum of 15Mbps for its 720p and 60fps streaming. For 1080p and 60fps streaming, GeForce Now asks for 25Mbps.

