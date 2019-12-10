Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s timed exclusivity means it could be coming to Xbox and PC

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be a PS4 exclusive when it lands in March 2020. However, new information has revealed that the game’s PS4 exclusivity will come to an end in 2021.

An update was made to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake box art yesterday. It’s hard to get too excited about that news, but the change contained a crucial piece of information for gamers who prefer other platforms.

A tweet from games industry insider, Wario64, showed off the newly updated cover art. He was one of the first to spot the important change which you can see yourself below:

It claims that “timed exclusivity” will end on 3/3/2021. So, eager Final Fantasy VII fans who want to play the remake on PC, and even Xbox One, will have to wait a bit longer to fire up the game.

The impending arrival of the Final Fantasy VII Remake has had may fans very, very excited. It’s an iconic game and was essentially the title that introduced Japanese-style RPG’s to western audiences.

March 2021 is also a window of time where PS5 and Xbox 2 will be widely available as the next generation of consoles, meaning that Final Fantasy 7 Remake could receive dedicated ports to the new platforms.

Trusted Reviews’ gaming expert, Jade King, had this to say about the upcoming release: “I’d be lying if I said nostalgic emotion wasn’t coursing through me when Square Enix finally showcased Final Fantasy 7 Remake at E3 2019. As a child, the Japanese role-playing game defined who I ended up becoming as a person, curating how my tastes in games, films, music and goodness knows what else. Judging by the rapturous applause that tore through every second of the reveal, I’m definitely not alone in this.

“Final Fantasy 7 remains a cornerstone in the history of JRPGs, penetrating the West like the genre never had before, and the legacy it has left behind is nothing but extravagant. So, it begs the question, why such a seminal experience needs remaking in the first place? I was sceptical, and continue to be, but after going hands-on with Tetsuya Nomura and Yoshinori Kitase’s new vision, FF7 Remake could be something quite special indeed.”

