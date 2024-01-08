Panasonic’s Z95A and Z93A flagship OLED TVs are powered by Fire TV

Panasonic has announced its Z95A and Z93A flagship OLED TV sets for 2024 – and all of them will be powered by Amazon’s Fire TV OS software.

The expanded partnership, which will apply to all of Panasonic’s smart TV sets moving forward, will give Amazon (and hence Alexa) an even greater foot print in the homes of consumers and relieve Panasonic of the pressures of maintaining a competitive operating system.

The arrangement is similar to the one Sony Bravia TVs have had with Android TVs in the past, rather than Panasonic making Fire TV branded sets in the way other manufacturers like TCL currently do.

Instead, Panasonic is licensing the Fire TV tech from Amazon, which it says will deliver “optimal high-quality image and sound tailored to each family member’s viewing environment, ensuring a stress-free and seamless experience that aligns with the diversifying lifestyles and rich variety of content.”

The key, Panasonic says is the comfort and easy for viewers in terms of finding content that interests them with personalised recommendations.

The first sets to pioneer the new partnership are the Z95A and Z93A OLED TVs announced today, which feature a 144Hz refresh rate for enhanced gameplay. Panasonic says this is a world first.

There’s Dolby Vision IQ HDR, 360 degree audio tuned by Technics, and Dolby Atmos support is provided too. There’s HDMI 2.1 support, which should future-proof the set for a while.

As well as Alexa via a smart TV remote, there’ll be support for Apple Home and AirPlay, and the ability to use Siri to stream content directly from an iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to the television.

The set includes a new HCX Pro AI Processor MK II which can remaster content at 4K thanks to a little AI modelling, while enhancing noise reduction while streaming content.

Elsewhere during its CES 2024 press conference, Panasonic announced a new palm shaver grooming tool, a compact shelf speaker system, and a new S-Series Lumix camera lens.