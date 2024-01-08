Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Panasonic’s Z95A and Z93A flagship OLED TVs are powered by Fire TV

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Panasonic has announced its Z95A and Z93A flagship OLED TV sets for 2024 – and all of them will be powered by Amazon’s Fire TV OS software.

The expanded partnership, which will apply to all of Panasonic’s smart TV sets moving forward, will give Amazon (and hence Alexa) an even greater foot print in the homes of consumers and relieve Panasonic of the pressures of maintaining a competitive operating system.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on the cheap

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on the cheap

The QuietComfort Earbuds II are among the best of their kind for noise cancelling, so for any busy commuters of cafe workers, this deal is for you.

  • Amazon
  • Was £279.95
  • Now £198.95
View Deal

The arrangement is similar to the one Sony Bravia TVs have had with Android TVs in the past, rather than Panasonic making Fire TV branded sets in the way other manufacturers like TCL currently do.

Instead, Panasonic is licensing the Fire TV tech from Amazon, which it says will deliver “optimal high-quality image and sound tailored to each family member’s viewing environment, ensuring a stress-free and seamless experience that aligns with the diversifying lifestyles and rich variety of content.”

The key, Panasonic says is the comfort and easy for viewers in terms of finding content that interests them with personalised recommendations.

The first sets to pioneer the new partnership are the Z95A and Z93A OLED TVs announced today, which feature a 144Hz refresh rate for enhanced gameplay. Panasonic says this is a world first.

Panasonic Z series gaming tv OLED

There’s Dolby Vision IQ HDR, 360 degree audio tuned by Technics, and Dolby Atmos support is provided too. There’s HDMI 2.1 support, which should future-proof the set for a while.

As well as Alexa via a smart TV remote, there’ll be support for Apple Home and AirPlay, and the ability to use Siri to stream content directly from an iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to the television.

The set includes a new HCX Pro AI Processor MK II which can remaster content at 4K thanks to a little AI modelling, while enhancing noise reduction while streaming content.

Elsewhere during its CES 2024 press conference, Panasonic announced a new palm shaver grooming tool, a compact shelf speaker system, and a new S-Series Lumix camera lens.

You might like…

How to watch Sony’s CES 2024 press conference

How to watch Sony’s CES 2024 press conference

Jon Mundy 4 days ago
How to watch Samsung’s CES 2024 press conference

How to watch Samsung’s CES 2024 press conference

Jon Mundy 4 days ago
LG announces 2024 OLED TV range ahead of CES

LG announces 2024 OLED TV range ahead of CES

Jon Mundy 5 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words