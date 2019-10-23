The Outer Worlds system requirements: What you need to play on PC

Obsidian Entertainment has unveiled the system requirements for The Outer Worlds ahead of its anticipated release later this week.

Responsible for several RPG classics including Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity, Obsidian Entertainment has seemingly struck gold once again with its latest project, earning critical acclaim from outlets all over the world already.

Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 25, the developer has unveiled exactly what the latter players will require in their gaming rigs to enjoy the galactic adventure. We’ve compiled the minimum and recommended requirements below.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 (SP1) 64bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-3225 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T

RAM: 4GB

GPU : Nvidia GTX 650 Ti or AMD HD 7850

HDD Space: 40GB

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K or Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 470

HDD Space: 40GB

The install size comes in at roughly 40GB, which is pretty par for the course when it comes to huge experiences nowadays. With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare apparently pushing 175GB, this could be a blessing in disguise. In terms of required hardware, this isn’t too demanding at all.

While we haven’t thrown a score on The Outer Worlds just yet, Ryan Jones’ review-in-progress praises Obsidian’s latest as one of the finest RPGs in recent memory: ‘I’m only midway through The Outer Worlds, and won’t be delivering a final score until the main story (rumoured to be 30-40 hours long) is completed.

If it continues its fine form though, this will not only become one of my favourite games of the year, but one of my favourite RPG experiences full stop. With a wacky dark humour, an expansive upgrade system and branching storylines that make every action feel significant, Obsidian Entertainment looks to set a new bar for RPG games.’

