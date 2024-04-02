Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Original Meta Quest will be obselete after this month

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Meta will fully end support for its original Meta Quest headset at the end of this month, the company has told developers.

In email to devs spied by Forbes, the VR pioneer says April 30 is the last date to get app updates to owners of the first-gen Meta Quest.

After that, no further updates will be pushed to users, while no new apps will appear in the Meta Quest’s store beyond that point.

Samsung Galaxy S23 is now a mid-range phone at £449

Samsung Galaxy S23 is now a mid-range phone at £449

The Samsung Galaxy S23 continues to fall to new lows. Once £949, you can get the phone for £500 off the original price at £449

  • Amazon
  • Save £500
  • £449
View Deal

“Builds for new apps that support other Quest devices along with Quest 1 will be able to be uploaded, but Quest 1 support will be blocked,” says Meta in the email.

The Quest headset was released in 2019 so the five years of support isn’t too egregious given the fast-moving nature of the category.

The Meta Quest 2 has been around since the winter of 2020. However, we don’t see that one going away any time soon even though the Meta Quest 3 is still out there.

The Quest 2 is available for around half the price of the Quest 3, meaning there’s still a decent market for those looking for a casual, mainstream VR experience.

This doesn’t mean Quest 1 users won’t be able to use their headsets anymore, but it does mean experiences will be more limited moving forward, with no new apps or updates.

Meta had previous announced in January 2023 that Quest 1 support would be coming to an end this year. Features have gradually been dropping off – for example Meta Horizon Home disappeared in March. Now it is really dropping the hammer on the 2019 release.

The Quest 1’s tech is pretty old now, with a Snapdragon 835 chip doing the heavy lifting, 4GB of RAM, and just a 72Hz refresh rate for the displays. There was also a low display resolution compared to the Quest 2 and lower max storage for apps. The Quest 1 was also much heavier in comparison to the Quest 2.

You might like…

Meta Quest 3 vs PlayStation VR 2: Which VR headset is better?

Meta Quest 3 vs PlayStation VR 2: Which VR headset is better?

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
Meta Quest 3 vs Meta Quest 2: Should you upgrade?

Meta Quest 3 vs Meta Quest 2: Should you upgrade?

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
Meta Quest 3 vs Meta Quest Pro: Which should you buy?

Meta Quest 3 vs Meta Quest Pro: Which should you buy?

Adam Speight 10 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words