Don’t worry, the Meta Quest 2 is far yesterday’s news

The announcement of the Meta Quest 3 today brought good news and bad news for Meta Quest 2 owners.

The good news is there’s a software update coming that’ll boost CPU performance by 26%. That should speed things up significantly and open the door for more powerful experiences.

That bad news is the creeping realisation that the Quest 2 is now on borrowed time as a headset capable or running the best consumer-focused experiences.

However, fear not! The Meta division formerly known as Oculus has eased those concerns with assurances the Quest 2 isn’t heading for obsoletion just yet.

In a Twitter exchange with The Verge’s Sean Hollister, Meta’s VR/AR head honchos Andrew Bozworth says all software the company previewed today will also be available for the current Quest 2 hardware.

“The games we announced in the Gaming Showcase are all playable on both Quest 2 and 3, and we expect that to remain the norm for quite a while. Of course mixed reality and high power titles may start to target Quest 3 over time.”

Titles covered during said Gaming Showcase include the RPG Asgard’s Wrath 2, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, Stranger Things VR, Ghostbusters Rise of the Ghost Lord and the rhythm game Samba de Amigo

You can watch a recording of the live stream below:

Of course, Boz’s comments may also be geared to ensure the Quest 2 is a viable proposition from a commercial perspective. Not only did the company boost the processing speed by more than a quarter, it also announced a serious price cut for the existing generation.

The Meta Quest 2 is returning to its original starting price of £299/$299 from June 4th. That’s a bonus given the Meta Quest 3 will cost £499/$499 when it arrives.