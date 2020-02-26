Oppo’s Apple Watch rival might be the best-looking Wear watch yet

Oppo’s next smartwatch could give the Apple Watch a run for its money as the sleakest designed wearable, if these leaked images are anything to go by.

Freshly leaked images suggest that the new Oppo watch will pack a square-shaped, curved display and simple matte strap. And according to the rumour-mill, it shouldn’t come with a hefty price tag.

New pictures appeared on Weibo last night. Oppo hasn’t confirmed any details about the gadget, but these new leaks line up with previous speculation that the wearable will have a square face.

The Weibo tipster also said that the watch will run on Android, so it will probably be built on Google’s Wear OS system. We’ve had our qualms with this system in the past, but it will be interesting to see if a new build can match the slick operations of its Apple rival.

There are also rumours that suggest that the watch will come with an ECG monitor, allowing people to check their heart beats and look for any abnormalities (via GizmoChina). This could make the watch a hit with fitness-nerds, but it’s also not that ground-breaking a feature for wearables.

What is a little unusual is that square-shaped display. A lot of new wearables have gone native, opting for round-faced screens that make them look more like a traditional watch. The bulkier square option allows designers to squeeze more onto the screen, but it also makes it look like you’re an extra in a Robocop movie.

While Oppo’s prices haven’t always been jaw-droppingly low, they have been a lot more reasonable than big hitters like Samsung and Apple. So, it’s not entirely surprising that the watch will (apparently) be competitively priced.

As always, it’s useful to take rumours and leaks with a pinch of salt. But as the company was probably planning to announce the watch around now (before MWC was cancelled) we wouldn’t be entirely surprised if a few images started to leak online. The company has also started dropping big hints about its next flagship phone.

