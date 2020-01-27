Oppo’s first smartwatch will have a square face and an ECG monitor, according to a new leak.

The leak, which appeared on Weibo, suggests that the watch will follow the Apple Watch 5 in offering an ECG monitor. It will also mirror its design in terms of its shape, with a square face apparently in the works for the product (via GizmoChina).

This would move Oppo’s watch into remarkably similar territory as the Apple Watch, which suggests the company could be planning to compete as a cheaper alternative.

The ECG monitor is an addition that could make the watch popular with health and fitness focused users. It allows users to track their heart-rate during exercise, and to detect any potential abnormalities.

Many smartwatch manufacturers have opted for round faces recently, to more closely mimic the familiar feel of a normal ‘non-smart’ watch. While a square face might be a little less subtle, it does offer more space in terms of the display it houses.

If Oppo is indeed attempting to rival the Apple Watch, to any extent, then there are certainly worse products to take inspiration from.

When we got our hands on the Apple Watch 5 our reviewer said it was: “Simply the best smartwatch around. Apple’s class-leading wearable continues to be one of the brand’s finest products; elegant and practical.”

“While the upgrades this year seem fairly modest, the addition of a screen that displays the time whether you’re looking at the watch or not should make lots of people very happy. The updated display joins already-excellent fitness tracking features, a sleek design, and a vast array customisable straps to choose from, making this a very seductive iPhone 11 accessory.”

So, ultimately, we can see why Oppo might want to take its lead from Apple’s watch. Whether or not it actually turns out to be as similar as these early leaks suggest, only time will tell.

