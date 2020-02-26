Oppo VP roasts Samsung with Find X2 announcement

Vice president Brian Shen has announced that the next Oppo flagship will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3K resolution – which are, apparently, the specs of a “true flagship” phone.

Brian Shen delivered the news via Twitter and was immediately hit with a barrage of questions from Oppo superfans. Sadly, he hasn’t answered any of them, so we’ll probably have to wait until the March 6 announcement for the full list of specs.

This isn’t the first time that Shen has mentioned that 120Hz refresh rate – in an earlier tweet, he said: “Can’t accept anything less than 120Hz now. (Especially after seeing 60Hz WQHD+ and 90Hz FHD in direct comparison recently).”

This is clearly a sly dig at competitors. It’s not crystal clear who Shen is targeting here, but Samsung is a likely candidate. The company has just released the S20, which does have a 120Hz refresh rate but that’s knocked down to 60Hz when the QHD+ is active.

It’s also possible that Shen is referring to older Oppo models, as the company’s Reno Ace model packed a 90Hz and FHD display. Either way, it’s clear that Shen is saying that refresh rate is more important than pixels.

Other official information about the handset is fairly sparse at the moment, but from the picture it looks like the Find X2 will come without an obvious selfie camera notch. The previous model sported a cutesy little pop-up camera, which could be present on the X2 as well.

Despite initial fears that the pop-up mechanic would be too slow or too fragile, there have been few reports about camera breakages on the original Find X phone – although when we tested it, we did note a build-up of dust and debris in the mechanic. Hopefully, those issues will be addressed in the new model, if the pop-up mechanism is included.

