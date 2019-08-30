Just four months after the original series launched, Oppo has announced a brand new series of Reno smartphones with a special camera trick.

There are three new models in the new series: the Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2Z, and Oppo Reno 2F. All models in the range have a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, a 4000mAh battery (with 20W fast-charging), and 8GB of RAM, with at least 128GB of storage. As for software, they all feature the ColorOS skin over Android 9 OS.

The Reno 2 is the highest end device in this new line-up, featuring a Snapdragon 730G processor and 48-megapixel main camera sensor.

While all of the phones in the series have a pop-up camera, this is the only one of the second wave which retain the distinctive wedge-shaped slide-up camera module from the previous generation of handsets. Launched in India, it’s priced at ₹37,000 (~£420).

When we reviewed the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, we described it as a “well-rounded and exciting new flagship that… has the potential to take on some serious camera phone contenders too.” It earned an outstanding 4.5 stars out of 5.

This was in no small part due to its fantastic triple camera, which boasts impressive consistency and versatility — there’s no doubt that the snapper is the key feature on this device, even given the impressive battery life and great performance.

Let’s hope that the next generation of Reno devices can replicate these successes.

The second half of 2019 is shaping up to be a very busy period in the world of smartphones. Of course there is the annual launch event from Apple, which is expected to unveil the iPhone 11 in early-mid September, and that will be followed in short order by the launches of the Google Pixel 4 and Huawei Mate 30.

If Oppo has replicated its winning formula of value and performance, the Reno 2 range could be a worthy alternative to those premium (and likely expensive) handsets.

