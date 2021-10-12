 large image

Oppo has launched its latest operating system, ColorOS 12

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Oppo is launching ColorOS 12 globally, taking some inspiration from Android 12.

The new OS should bring in softer icons and animations alongside frameworks that better adapt to different languages and cultures.

Oppo claims that ColorOS 12 emphasises comfort and endurance, with advancements made in lagging and stuttering during prolonged usage, achieving a 2.75% system ageing rate in three years, alongside an average of 30% lower memory occupation and 20% lower battery consumption.

Plus, the new operating system helps cater to individual users with the Quantum Animation Engine that offers more than 300 improve lifelike animations that give users more options.

Moreover, features like FlexDrop, PC Connect and 30Finger Translate also are featured here, powered by Google Lens to ensure an optimised work-life balance.

Oppo Color12 os

There is also improved security features to help you keep your private information private, including Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators.

There will also be clearer menus and buttons to give users full autonomy over their privacy, with other popular features thrown in such as Private System, Private Safe and App Lock, all of which are updated and improved from the last OS.

Oppo ColorOS 12

Oppo also uses privacy certifications from organisations such as ePrivacy and ISO2701 when its filing data, which helps to keep your information secure and safe.

Oppo will be rolling out the ColorOS 12 public beta on the Find X3 Pro for users in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, rollouts in other countries and on additional Oppo devices will come later on this year and into next year.

Oppo has claimed its goal is to bring Color12 OS to over 110 models and 150 million users worldwide, with the Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Lite and Reno 4 5G coming in the first half of 2022, among others.

In the second half of 2022, the A74, A53, A53s, A16s and A54s are expected to get the ColorOS 12 update.

