Only half of Sony’s games will be on PlayStation by 2025

Jon Mundy

Sony is predicting that only half of its games will be released onto a PlayStation machine by the end of 2025. The other half will be split between PC and mobile.

This point emerged from a presentation during Sony’s recent investor day. As you can see from the chart below, just a quarter of Sony’s game releases in 2022 will be for PC and mobile. The other 75% will be split between PS5 and PS4.

This represents a concerted shift towards a more platform-neutral stance from Sony.

In comments reported by VGC News, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan said: “PlayStation Studios historically has executed wonderfully in the delivery of a strong portfolio of narrative rich, graphically beautiful single-player games, but it’s certainly the case that we have restricted ourselves to a rather narrow portion of the gaming market.”

“By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere.”

We’ve known for some time that Sony was eyeing up another big push into mobile. Last April it emerged that the company was looking at bringing its most popular franchises , or traditional PlayStation games, to mobile. It subsequently emerged that SIE had hired former Apple Arcade content boss Nicola Sebastiani to oversee these efforts.

The other point to take from this is that Sony plans to phase its PS4 console out entirely by 2025. With no PS4 games on the roster, the console will effectively become a legacy machine.

