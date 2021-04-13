PlayStation’s ‘most popular’ games are coming to mobile devices

Sony is planning to bring some big hitting PlayStation games to the mobile arena, judging by a new job post.

The company is seeking a Head of Mobile at its California headquarters, which would effectively be a brand new department within the company, geared towards adapting hits for mobile.

The listing calls for a candidate who can “own and develop the mobile games strategy for PlayStation Studios and help build a foundation for future growth opportunities.”

Sony’s call to action also tells potential candidates they will “lead all aspects of the expansion of our game development from consoles and PCs to mobile and live services with a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile.”

The job listing (via Push Square) doesn’t name any particular franchises by name, but it’s possible exclusive games like The Last of Us, Uncharted, Gran Turismo, Ratchet and Clank and God Of War could be ripe for a mobile adaptation. There’s a huge swathe of titles that Sony could leverage for gaming on mobile devices, whether in their original, or an offshoot form.

It appears the initiative is in its very early stages, with successful candidates responsible for setting out their vision and a 5-year roadmap. In that time we’re likely to see more first-party PS5 games that could get a mobile release alongside the console release, if Sony chooses to take that avenue.

It sounds like Sony wants to create a little more synergy, ensuring its key franchises have a presence on multiple mediums. The company’s first-party games are making their way to the movies and TV realm, with the Uncharted movie and an HBO series based on The Last of Us. Last week it emerged The Ghost of Tsushima is also being adapted for the big screen.

