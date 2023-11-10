Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Watch 2 may adopt Wear OS, as the original should have

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The OnePlus Watch 2 will look to redeem the company from a desperately disappointing first-generation model by adopting the Wear OS 4 operating system, according to a new leak.

The reliable leaker Max Jambor says OnePlus has chosen the Google-made OS to spearhead the sequel, after launching the original OnePlus Watch with a custom OS that offered nothing in the way of third-party apps and an underwhelming first-party experience.

Fitbit Charge 6 drops to under $100 already

Fitbit Charge 6 drops to under $100 already

Black Friday sees a $60 discount on the brand new Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker. That brings it all the way down to $99.95. Head on over to Best Buy right now!

  • Best Buy
  • RRP: $159.95
  • Now: $99.95
View Deal

Our reviewer Tom Deehan commented at the time that “you have a system that doesn’t utilise third-party apps like Wear OS or watchOS do, but instead features a bunch of standard native apps for music control, weather updates, breathing exercises, timers and more.”

Even the watch face collection disappointed, with our reviewer calling it “as bland as it gets”, while the overall experience was described as “basic”. Only the sleep tracking feature was noteworthy.

He added: “The only two things that genuinely sets the OnePlus Watch apart is its use as a TV remote – a feature rendered instantly useless without a OnePlus TV – and the ability to store music locally for offline playback (don’t expect Spotify or Deezer integration here).”

Thankfully, it appears One Plus has seen the error of its ways and is adopting Watch OS 4, which admittedly is a far better option than the stagnant Watch OS version, circa 2021. There’s plenty more work to do for OnePlus though, if it is to correct the misfires of its first wearable.

In awarding the watch a 2.5 star score from a possible 5, our reviewed concluded: “The forward thinking ideas and attention to detail that have come to define the company’s smartphones are just nowhere to be found here. There are far better wearables for a fraction of the price, while a slight bump in budget can net you the likes of the Coros Pace 2 or even an Apple Watch 3, all of which you should consider before going anywhere near the OnePlus Watch.”

Can Wear OS 4 provide the redemption song?

You might like…

Best Smartwatch 2023: Accessorise with our top wearable picks

Best Smartwatch 2023: Accessorise with our top wearable picks

Thomas Deehan 2 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Samsung or Apple?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Samsung or Apple?

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Which wearable is better?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Which wearable is better?

Thomas Deehan 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.