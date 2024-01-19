Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Watch 2 could correct the original’s biggest flaw

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The original OnePlus Watch was a huge disappointment, but the wheels may be in motion for a much-improved sequel – starting with the software.

According to one prominent leaker the OnePlus Watch 2 will opt for the Wear OS operating system, which has gained a new lease of life since the OnePlus watch arrived in 2021.

At the time, we bemoaned the squandered opportunity of moving away from a stagnant Wear OS, but our reviewer expressed deep disappointment with the results.

Now, with Wear OS flourishing again with devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch, TicWatch Pro, and Google Pixel Watch series of smartwatches, it seems OnePlus is going to hitch its cart to the Wear OS wagon.

The leak comes from the often reliable Max Jambor who says the OnePlus Watch 2 will arrive on Mobile World Congress next month.

Beyond the software, there are plenty of other areas for improvement. We weren’t fans of the uninspiring design or the fitness tracking capabilities either. The 14-day battery life and bright screen meant it wasn’t a total write off.

Even so, we gave the device got a 2.5 star review, which is about as low as we go. The response was so bad, it scared OnePlus off releasing a smartwatch for almost three years.

Our reviewer concluded: “It’d be too easy to lambast the OnePlus Watch for completely missing the mark, but more than anything it’s disappointing such a product exists in the first place. I’m a big fan of OnePlus’ smartphones, and the company’s work has helped to spark innovation, but for whatever reason, that OnePlus style is nowhere to be seen here.”

Perhaps the only way is up. It’s not the first time we’ve heard this report, so Wear OS could be considered a lock at this point.

This is a test error message with some extra words