OnePlus phones will be the first with Android 10 ‘out of the box’ – other than Pixels

The OnePlus 7T will be the first non-Pixel phone to “ship with Android 10 out of the box” according to OnePlus founder Carl Pei.

Pei made the claim at the company’s T-series London launch event on the 10th of October.

Related: When will OnePlus phones get updated to Android 10?

“Software updates and having the latest OS is important to customers, so it’s important to us,” he said.

“So I’m pleased to confirm that we will be the first non-Google company to ship phones with Android 10 out of the box.”

Pei highlighted OnePlus’ success rapidly updating its phones to newer versions of Android as a key selling point for the company’s phones, differentiating it from competitors.

He went on to add every OnePlus phone going “all the way” back to the OnePlus 5 will eventually be upgraded to Android 10.

Don’t get too excited though. The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T won’t be getting the upgrade until Q2 next year, around halfway through Android 10’s lifecycle. The newer 7, 7 Pro and 7T will all be upgraded this year.

Related: Best phone 2019

The news comes just after the firm unveiled its new OnePlus 7T handset. The 7T was unveiled earlier this month and is an iterative update to the company’s older OnePlus 7. It adds a number of key features to the phone, including a spiffy Fluid AMOLED screen. Fluid AMOLED is a custom tech the company debuted on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

It gives the phone a higher than average 90Hz refresh rate. This makes it smoother and more responsive than many competing phone displays, which are locked to 60Hz.

Other key upgrades include the addition of a third camera sensor, the use of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU and OnePlus custom Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.

OnePlus is expected to unveil a new OnePlus 7T Pro handset at the same event. Stay tuned with Trusted Reviews for all the latest OnePlus news.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…